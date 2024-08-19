WATCH — Police: New Jersey Bus Driver Beat Passenger for Spitting on Him

A New Jersey bus driver has been arrested for brutally beating an unruly passenger who apparently spat on him in a shocking viral video.

A video with more than four million views on X shows the moment that a New Jersey Transit driver, whom RLS Media later identified as Toron Walker, loses his temper on another man as other passengers look on in horror:

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: This New Jersey Transit Bus driver lost his temper and fought a passenger on his bus after the passenger requested to fight in the road. The driver threatened to knock the passenger out and then told his other passengers to get back. The driver then swung at the… pic.twitter.com/EpP6HEJWwS — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 17, 2024

“You want to spit?” Walker can be heard asking the other man. “See me right now. See me right now.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, go that way,” the driver tells the shocked passengers as he gestures for them to move to the back of the bus.

Walker then rains down a series of haymaker punches on his opponent, causing him to fall into a seat.

“I will motherf***ing kill you,” he yells at the man as he grips his hands around his neck. “You got me f***ed up.”

The other commuters begin pleading with the driver to stop before the video ends.

A different video of the incident recorded from another angle shows other people boarding the bus to break up the fight:

Walker was arrested on Friday, RLS Media reported.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé confirmed that the altercation began around 1:00 p.m. on Court Street and that Walker was taken into custody when police arrived at the scene.

No life-threatening injuries were “immediately reported by police for the victim,” the outlet noted.

Walker has since been charged with aggravated assault, Fragé said.

It is unclear if the passenger who was beaten was also charged or if he needed to be hospitalized.