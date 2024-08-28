An MS-13 gang member and migrant from El Salvador in the United States illegally has been charged with shooting at moving vehicles in Philadelphia.

“An illegal immigrant is facing up to eight counts of attempted murder after shooting at multiple passing vehicles,” reported WLBT.

Captain Desmond Jones with the Philadelphia Police Department told the outlet that 39-year-old Fredy Antonio Amaya-Marin shot at moving vehicles with no motive. Upon his arrest, police did not even know his real name and he had been calling himself Jonathan Salvador while in the United States. His identity was later revealed with the help of Homeland Security immigration agents after they took his fingerprints. He had been deported back to El Salvador in 2007 before illegally reentering the country again some years later. Per WLBT:

Captain Jones says further findings showed that Amaya-Marin is a confirmed member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang (MS-13), which is a violent international street gang. Along with the attempted murder charges, Amaya-Marin is facing federal charges of illegal reentry after deportation and being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

Captain Jones confirmed that the suspect will be held by Homeland Security ICE before being processed for removal from the United States.

“We will continue to work closely with State and Federal agencies to rid the community of such gangs coming into our community wreaking havoc and causing destruction,” Captain Jones said.

