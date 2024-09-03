The 28-year-old transgender individual who shot and killed six people at a Nashville Christian school on March 27, 2023, left behind a suicide note in which she expressed concern for her stuffed animals.

The Tennessee Star published the suicide note on June 10, 2024, and again on September 3, 2024, indicating an FBI agent discovered the note “at the residence of the house in Nashville where she resided with her parents.” The FBI agent made the discovery just hours after the deadly shooting.

In the note, the 28-year-old shooter wrote in all caps, “Please read my will.” She indicated the will would direct her parents “about what to do [with] my stuffed animals [and] possessions.”

She also directed her parents not to move any of the things in her bedroom: “If I don’t survive my massacre, I want my room to be left exactly as it is left…I don’t want any of my possessions down in that dingy basement.”

She concluded the suicide note by signing it “Aiden,” the male name she had been using to refer to herself.

On June 7, 2024, Breitbart News noted that the transgender individual who shot six at the Nashville school left behind handwritten notes allegedly focused on her “imaginary penis.” This information came from a report based on the her handwritten letters, which were obtained by the Tennessee Star.

According to the Star, the school shooter, a biological female, allegedly wrote, “My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male.”

The handwritten material showed that Hale apparently played with a stuffed male doll and another doll just 16 days before killing six people at the Nashville Christian school. She pretended the dolls were having sex, specifically acting as if the male doll represented her.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.