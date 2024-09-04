Body of Baby Girl Discovered at Lake Ft. Phantom in Texas

The body of a female infant was found at Lake Ft. Phantom, north of Abilene, Texas, on Saturday, according to police.

The Abilene Police Department detailed the discovery in a post on social media on Tuesday. Lead investigator Detective Scott said patrol officers responded at approximately 9:00 p.m. near Sea Bee Park after reports that an infant’s body had been found.

Upon arrival, officers found the child, who appeared to be a baby girl.

“She appeared to be deceased for some time. At this time, that infant is not identified,” Scott said.

Her body was sent for an autopsy in Dallas, where it was determined she was a girl, he continued. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

“At this time, I’m seeking any and all information regarding her death, which is suspicious in nature,” Scott said. “Please contact me or Crime Stoppers to provide that information.”

Abilene police also reminded citizens of the new Safe Haven Baby Box located at Abilene’s Fire Station No. 7 on North Pioneer Drive, KTXS reported. The baby box is the first in Texas and provides an option for parents to surrender their newborns safely and anonymously. Under the state’s Baby Moses Law, parents who are unable to care for their infants 60 days and younger may surrender them to a designated emergency infant care provider without fear of prosecution, rather than leaving them at a dangerous location.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Scott or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477 (TIPS).