WATCH: Naked Suspect Leads High-Speed Police Chase with Child in Back Seat, Later Found Hiding in Recycling Bin

Footage of a seemingly routine police chase shocked viewers when cops realized the suspect was fully nude and had his four-year-old son in the car while driving into oncoming traffic at dangerous speeds.

Sheriff’s deputies in Washington State were already looking for Jacob Matthew Patterson in connection to an allegedly stolen Ford F-350 truck when they found him asleep in the vehicle on August 21 in Frederickson, FOX 13 Seattle reported.

As cops attempted to deflate the truck’s wheels to prevent his escape, Patterson woke up and allegedly began speeding away.

The suspect drove into oncoming traffic and reached nearly 110 mph on the highway before crashing in the Rainier Valley neighborhood in Seattle, Washington State Patrol said.

Two additional occupants were spotted emerging from the vehicle — a woman claiming to be Patteron’s ex, and their young son, who had been unbuckled in the backseat during the high-speed chase.

Court documents that the outlet obtained later revealed that the woman called 911 during the pursuit to report her four-year-old being in the stolen vehicle. She also claimed that Patterson had passed out because he was high on unspecified drugs.

Even after the crash, Patterson still allegedly refused to give up.

In an act of desperation, he allegedly ditched the truck, hopped over a fence into someone’s backyard, and disappeared into the neighborhood.

Thanks to Bronco, a sharp-smelling K-9 with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, viewers were able to see the suspect slowly reveal himself from his recycling bin hiding place on bodycam footage:



After asking police to ensure the dog did not attack him, he finally surrendered and was cuffed without further incident.

Patterson faces charges of “unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, unlawful imprisonment, attempting to elude police, property damage, and driving on a suspended or revoked license,” according to the Daily Mail.

He remains in the Pierce County Jail on $300,000 bail.

The child in the backseat of the truck was handed over to Child Protective Services.