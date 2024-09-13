Police: Intruder Dies in Garage After Resident Opens Fire

An alleged intruder died inside a garage Wednesday morning after an Inwood, West Virginia, resident shot him.

DC News Now reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office received a 3:45 a.m. call that the alleged intruder had been shot. The caller, Michael Marshall, indicated that the alleged intruder was in his mother’s vacant home.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found 38-year-old Joshua Boone wounded in the garage. The deputies tried to save Boone’s life but were unsuccessful.

Metro News noted that Marshall shot the alleged intruder with a handgun.

Marshall told law enforcement that someone had broken into the home in August, after which time he installed motion detectors. The detectors alerted him to movement in the house on Wednesday morning, so he grabbed his gun and went to investigate. Once there, he discovered Boone and claimed he shot after Boone turned toward him.

