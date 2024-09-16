NYPD: 81-Year-Old Woman Knocked Unconscious in Random Attack, Suspect on the Loose

An elderly New York City woman was injured in an unprovoked attack when a random man sucker punched her in the head while she was walking her dog, surveillance footage shows.

The victim, 81, was out with her dog on Friday just after 7:00 p.m. near W. 66th St. and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan’s Upper West Side when the suspect was seen walked past her, video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows:



The man then suddenly turned around and walked back towards the unsuspecting woman before viciously clobbering her, the outlet reported.

New York City police said the punch caused the woman to hit her head on a nearby brick wall before falling to the ground, unconscious.

She was hospitalized but police noted that she was in stable condition.

The suspect, a large man with short black hair and a beard who was wearing a black graphic t-shirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers at the time, is still on the loose.