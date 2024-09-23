Police: Illegal Alien Killed 23-Year-Old Christian Sluka in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Police have accused an illegal alien of killing 23-year-old Christian Sluka in the Dormont suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Saul Rivera-Ramirez, a 25-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested by the Allegheny County Police Department and charged with vehicular homicide and driving without a license, among other charges.

On the evening of September 21, 2024, Sluka was sitting at a red light in the Dormont suburb of Pittsburgh when he was allegedly struck by Rivera-Ramirez, who was allegedly unlawfully driving a Ford Taurus, according to police.

Sluka was killed on the scene. Police allege Rivera-Ramirez got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene of the crash.

Rivera-Ramirez was later identified by Allegheny County police and arrested. Police confirmed that Rivera-Ramirez is an illegal alien, and detectives said they have notified Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“During their investigation, detectives learned Rivera-Ramirez is not a United States Citizen and is an undocumented immigrant,” police told WPXI News. “Detectives contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and we would defer any further questions about Rivera-Ramirez’s immigration status to that agency.”

Sluka’s friends and family have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral expenses. Sluka leaves behind his mother and three brothers.

“Christian was a selfless, hardworking, and talented individual, and his community and family will forever be changed without him,” the GoFundMe reads.

