The former mayor of a small town near the University of Maryland has been arrested on charges related to tens of thousands of child sex abuse images allegedly found in his possession, authorities said.

Joel Biermann, who served as mayor of University Park in Prince George’s County, Maryland, from 2022 to 2024, was taken into custody from his home on Monday by the FBI, local police revealed to 7News on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old former mayor, who also served on the town council from 2020 to 2022, is accused of having a staggering 45,000 images of sexual abuse “involving children as young as two years old,” the Latin Times reported.

Some of the files allegedly uncovered by the FBI reportedly had labels based on the childrens’ race and age, as well as graphic terms like “rape,” “torture,” and “bondage.”

The former politician, who ironically claimed that “protecting our children” was his “top priority” while campaigning for reelection according to the outlet, also allegedly traded thousands of Facebook messages with someone outside of the country, requesting them to produce child sex abuse material with two boys that law enforcement believe to be about 11 years old.

The Facebook exchange allegedly revealed that Biermann sent more than $800 to the person between January 2023 and March 2024 in exchange for explicit photos, WTOP reported.

In one message, Biermann allegedly told the user, “this is your opportunity to be a real business person” and requested the children “take a shower” before the photos were taken.

In an even sicker twist, the FBI also found a child-like blow-up doll with boys’ Spiderman underwear in Biermann’s home office, charging documents obtained by the outlet revealed.

The disgraced ex-mayor, apparently a Democrat, was appointed by Gov. Wes Moore (D) to serve on the Maryland Veterans Home Commission last July and has been hit with 28 charges related to the FBI’s findings.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy denounced Biermann’s alleged actions, and announced in a statement obtained by 7News that bond was denied:

The allegations and evidence seized during the execution of the search warrant are both repugnant and extremely disturbing. Additionally, they serve as proof that he is a continued danger to the community. During the hearing, the judge acknowledged the “stark and startling” charges and ordered the Defendant remain held without bond.

The shocking allegations come less than two years after the mayor of a neighboring city, College Park, was arrested on similar charges while still serving in office.

Patrick Wojahn, who was on the College Park city council and had been mayor since 2015, resigned soon after his February 28, 2023, arrest on 16 counts of distributing child pornography and 40 counts of possessing it, NPR reported.

Wojahn ended up pleading guilty to over 100 related counts, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in November 2023, Breitbart News reported.