Watch: California ‘Street Takeover’ Ends with Car Plowing into Bystanders

An illegal Halloween night “street takeover” in California ended with two people seriously injured after a driver allegedly plowed into the crowd, trapping people under the tires.

Horrific footage recorded by one of the many bystanders at the 2:00 a.m. incident appears to show a Dodge Charger ramming into several people in the middle of an intersection in Anaheim:

The driver appeared to be attempting a donut around a group of people standing in the center of Orangewood and State College Blvd when the crash occurred, the Daily Mail reported.

Dozens of attendees of the illegal street takeover then rushed to the car while screaming and recording on their phones before several people began hitting and jumping on top of the vehicle in anger.

“There’s still a guy under it, bro!” one man can be heard exclaiming, referring to the victim trapped beneath the Charger.

The crowd quickly dispersed at the end of the clip when police arrived.

More disturbing footage from another bystander shows a closer look of the scene of two men lying bloodied and unresponsive on the street.

Anaheim police confirmed to the Mirror that the “street racing” incident landed two 19-year-old males in the hospital, but they are now in “stable condition.”

No arrests have been made as of Friday.

Street racing and takeovers have been increasing in the state of California, leading to cars being stolen, damaged, and other bystanders being injured.

A previous takeover in front of a Los Angeles Whole Foods in August resulted in people getting hit by cars as drivers attempted tricks:

In April, a California Highway Patrol car was blocked in and threatened by a bunch of thugs holding a takeover in broad daylight, also in Los Angeles: