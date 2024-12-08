The backpack believed to belong to UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killer was found in Central Park Friday and contained Monopoly money, according to sources via ABC News.

Breitbart News reported that 50-year-old Thompson was shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan just after 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Friday, Breitbart News noted that police found a backpack matching the one seen on the alleged suspect’s back in surveillance video.

Bloomberg reported that the NYPD “found a gray backpack matching the description of one carried by the killer of health insurance executive Brian Thompson, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Chief of NYPD detectives Joseph Kenny indicated the suspect rode a bike through the park after shooting Thompson “and exited at 77th Street with the bike.”

ABC News pointed out that sources close to the investigation into the backpack indicated it “only had two items inside: a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Monopoly money.”

Police believe the suspect left New York City Wednesday after killing Thompson.

