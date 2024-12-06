A backpack matching the one carried by the suspect who killed 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday has been found in Central Park.

NYPD “found a gray backpack matching the description of one carried by the killer of health insurance executive Brian Thompson, according to people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg reported.

Chief of NYPD detectives Joseph Kenny indicated the suspect rode a bike through the park after shooting Thompson “and exited at 77th Street with the bike.”

The discovery of the backpack, if it proves to belong to the suspect, further increases the evidence the NYPD has been able to accumulate since the shooting occurred.

Earlier on Friday, Breitbart News reported the NYPD had found a protein bar wrapper and a water bottle near where Thompson was killed and were doing DNA testing on the wrapper and looking for fingerprints on the bottle. Other pieces of physical evidence publicly mentioned were shell casings and live ammo discovered at the scene with the words “Defend,” “Deny,” and “Depose,” written on them.

The Associated Press noted that the NYPD believes Thompson’s killer “left New York City on a bus soon after the brazen ambush.”

