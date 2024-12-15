“This reckless and violent behavior poses a serious danger to our community and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable,” the agency continued.

Video footage of the incident shows someone screaming, “There’s a baby in the car!” before the clip cuts to other people jumping on car hoods. At one point a car is seen speeding past people with two individuals hanging out of its back windows:

“In this video, we highlight the faces of 30 individuals involved in this takeover. If you recognize anyone, please contact Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous,” the sheriff’s office said.

Fox 35 noted the incident happened on the south side of Orlando noting that multiple cars were damaged, but no one suffered injuries due to the activity.

“I feel so really bad for the people that were just there trying to go about their daily lives and got caught up in that that mess,” Dave Nutting, a law enforcement specialist and retired deputy with the sheriff’s office, told the outlet.

He added, “I’ve seen so many road rage shootings and a large number of them end up being justifiable homicides, because the person pulling the trigger is afraid for their lives.”

Police have not arrested anyone in relation to the November 30 incident.