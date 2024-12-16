Police: Two Arrested for Flying Drone ‘Dangerously Close’ to Boston Airport

Police arrested and charged two men in Boston on Saturday for allegedly flying a drone near Logan International Airport, NBC News reported on Monday.
The news comes as people have reported mysterious drone sightings in several states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Maryland. Officials have been investigating the incidents.
The two suspects are accused of flying the drone “dangerously close” to the airport. The men are identified as 42-year-old Robert Duffy of Charlestown and 32-year-old Jeremy Folcik of Bridgewater.
Boston police are reportedly searching for a third person in the case, according to CBS Boston:
The NBC article noted that Duffy and Folcik were charged with trespassing:
Authorities said that a Boston police officer specializing in crime surveillance detected an unmanned aircraft system operating near the airport and identified the drone’s location.
When police responded, three suspects fled on foot and Duffy and Folcik were apprehended, with a drone found in Duffy’s backpack, police said.
…
Boston police warned that even small drones pose “significant” risks, including “the potential for catastrophic damage to airplanes and helicopters. Near-collisions can cause pilots to veer off course, putting lives and property at risk.”
President-elect Donald Trump recently weighed in on the unidentified drone sightings via a post on his Truth Social, Breitbart News reported on Friday.
“Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country,” he stated. “Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!! DJT.”
Lawmakers have urged the federal officials to do something about the alleged drone sightings, per the Breitbart News article.
“In a joint statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), both agencies stated they have ‘no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus,'” the outlet said.
