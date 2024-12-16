Police: Two Arrested for Flying Drone ‘Dangerously Close’ to Boston Airport

Police arrested and charged two men in Boston on Saturday for allegedly flying a drone near Logan International Airport, NBC News reported on Monday.

The news comes as people have reported mysterious drone sightings in several states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Maryland. Officials have been investigating the incidents.

The two suspects are accused of flying the drone “dangerously close” to the airport. The men are identified as 42-year-old Robert Duffy of Charlestown and 32-year-old Jeremy Folcik of Bridgewater.