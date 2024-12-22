Police: Influencer Arrested After Filming Himself Spraying Bed Bug/Flea Killer on Produce in Arizona Walmart

A social media influencer who went viral for recording himself allegedly spraying pesticides on produce at a supermarket has been arrested in Arizona.

Charles Smith, who goes by “Wolfie Kahletti” to his 370,000 Instagram followers and 339,000 TikTok followers, and posts videos of his frequent harassment of the general public online, turned himself in to the Mesa Police Department this week, officials said.

In his final TikTok video posted just four days ago, he smiled as he attached a rope to the front door of a store, trapping unsuspecting shoppers inside:

Another video posted in September shows him hurling chunks of cake at random people at a mall:

Keeping in the theme of his disrespectful and antagonizing content, Smith posted a video of himself spraying substance from a pesticide can on yams, lemons, chicken and other food items at a Mesa Walmart:

Despite the original upload being deleted, copies of the video began circulating on X and garnered backlash.

“Through investigative means, and with assistance from the Tempe Police Department, detectives were able to identify Smith as the suspect,” police said in a press release on Saturday.

“Mesa Police contacted Smith and he turned himself in voluntarily. During the interview, Smith admitted to the theft and spraying of the pesticide.”

The controversial TikToker has since been booked into jail on charges of introducing poison, criminal damage, endangerment and theft, police said.

Police also noted that the can, identified as Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer, was taken and used in the store without being paid for.

Law enforcement authorities and Walmart company officials confirmed that the contaminated items were removed from display and that the area was being sanitized, the Arizona Republic reported.

Smith told the outlet that all of the affected produce was “thrown away right after” and that “no one was poisoned,” but that claim was not confirmed by authorities.