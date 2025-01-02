NYC Postal Worker Stabbed to Death at Harlem Deli Allegedly over Spot in Line

A deli in Manhattan’s Harlem became the site of a brutal murder on Thursday when a postal worker was reportedly stabbed to death while buying food.

The postal worker, an unidentified 36-year-old man, went into the deli around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday to get a sandwich while still on duty. Witnesses told police the incident occurred over a dispute about who placed an order first. Per ABC New York:

He was stabbed or slashed multiple times inside the deli, including in the torso, arms, back and neck. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s postal cart was seen outside of the deli on the sidewalk following the attack. The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) released a statement saying that it takes the safety of its employees seriously.

“USPIS takes matters involving the safety and wellbeing of postal service employees as a top priority. We are working diligently with the New York City Police Department on this investigation,” the statement said.

One resident told reporters, “I know the guys that deliver mail. And just like this he’s gone. It’s very scary. It’s very, very scary.”

Police have since apprehended a 24-year-old person of interest, a woman, who has not yet been identified. Speaking with reporters, a friend of the person of interest called her a “nice young lady.”

“She’s a nice young lady. She is not the type that just come out in the street an attacking people,” the friend said. “This is just a bad neighborhood. What happened — I have no idea because I was not around yet. I don’t know, but I do know, if she said it was in self defense, it was in self defense.”

One postal work described the victim as a “nice young man.”

“All I’m going to say is he was a nice young man. That’s it,” said postal worker Kathy Singleton.

The stabbing comes several days after a man was violently and randomly shoved onto the subway tracks ahead of an oncoming train in New York City.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.