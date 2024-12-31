A man in New York City is in critical condition after someone shoved him onto the subway tracks, where he was struck by an incoming train.

Police called the incident a random attack at the 18th Street station around 1:30 p.m. eastern on Tuesday when a masked and hooded assailant pushed the unsuspecting 45-year-old man onto the tracks just as an incoming train bulleted through the station. Two bystanders were seen fearfully jumping the turnstile to flee the scene. Footage of the horrific moment was later shared on social media:

According to the New York Post, the victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition but rendered stable. Police said that no evidence suggests the attacker knew the victim or had any personal animus.

Dramatic video footage from the scene shows firefighters working to pull the injured man from between subway cars as bystanders gawk at the scene on the station platform. The suspect, described as a man with a light complexion wearing a mask, a black jacket over a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray jeans, fled the station in an unknown direction and is still on the loose. The incident is the latest in a series of transit attacks in the Big Apple, including two slashings on Sunday and the horrific Dec. 22 torching death of a sleeping straphanger on an F train in Brooklyn.

The incident comes weeks after 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a migrant in the United States illegally from Guatemala, set fire to 57-year-old Debrina Kawam on the F-train in Brooklyn.

“According to NYPD investigators, Zapeta-Calil walked up to the woman who was sleeping on the subway and set her clothing on fire. Zapeta-Calil and the woman did not appear to know each other,” Breitbart News reported.

“At the time of the alleged murder, Zapeta-Calil had reportedly been living in a Brooklyn homeless shelter. Other reports have suggested he may have also frequented a shelter in Queens,” it added.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) will be deploying more than 1,000 National Guardsmen to the transit system in response to the escalating violence. and the anti-crime group Guardian Angels will be launching new underground patrols.

