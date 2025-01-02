A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was among four men killed recently in under 24 hours in Jefferson County, Alabama.

The killings that happened in Birmingham, Graysville, and Bessemer were a tragic start to 2025, AL.com reported Thursday.

One of the men lost his life in a stabbing on New Year’s Eve, while the other three were shot and killed on New Year’s Day.

The victims are 51-year-old Derek Marcus Burpo, 65-year-old Elijah Mack Jr., 40-year-old Jason Neal Duke, and 68-year-old Ernest Paul Christion Jr., the outlet said.

Police in Birmingham were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday when a call came in about shots being fired on Roebuck Drive. “Officers arrived to find Burpo unresponsive outside of his car in front of a house on a private road. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service pronounced him dead on the scene at 9:42 p.m.,” the AL.com article said, noting there were pizzas inside the victim’s car that he was preparing to deliver. Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald told reporters it was unknown what exactly took place, but authorities were not going to rule out robbery since the victim was a pizza delivery driver. “We are in a heavily populated residential neighborhood, so we’re asking if anyone heard anything or captured any incident on their home surveillance cameras please give us a call directly at 205-254-1764,” he said, adding neighbors who wish to remain anonymous and possibly receive up to $5,000 in cash may reach out to CrimeStoppers: He said, “This is one of the most heartbreaking homicides we have witnessed. They robbed a family of their loved one.” Meanwhile, Channel 2 Now reported on Thursday that “the tragic deaths of these four men come as Jefferson County grapples with a violent start to 2025. Birmingham ended 2024 with a record-breaking 151 homicides, the highest number since 1933.”

In September, four people were killed and several others hurt when multiple gunmen opened fire in a large open public area of Birmingham, Breitbart News reported.