Sheriff: Illegal Alien Tried to Kidnap Teenage Girl in Alabama Parking Lot

An illegal alien who was previously deported several times is accused of trying to kidnap a teenager in Elmore County, Alabama.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Yordy Noe Centeno-Melchor, allegedly approached a 17-year-old girl on December 31 around 5:40 p.m. when she was trying to move a buggy in the parking lot of a Boy’s Store in Holtville, WAKA reported Tuesday, citing Sheriff Bill Franklin.

The suspect allegedly showed the teenager something on his phone before telling her to get into a car. However, a passerby noticed the girl’s confused look. When the person walked over to the suspect he jumped into the car and fled the scene.

After the sheriff’s office obtained surveillance footage of the incident, officials issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) notice and were eventually able to arrest the suspect on Friday.

Per the sheriff’s office website, Centeno-Melchor is charged with attempted kidnapping in the second degree and his bond was set at $100,000. He is being held inside the Elmore County Jail.

Assistant District Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit Josh Cochran said the illegal alien should remain in the sheriff’s custody until his case is completed, 1819 News reported on Tuesday.

In a recent filing, he said:

The State is concerned that if the Defendant is released into the custody of ICE, he will be deported and he will never be held accountable for the crimes he has committed against a child victim in Elmore County. To ensure the Defendant remains in Elmore County until this criminal case is concluded the State requests the Court issue an order for the Defendant to be held in the custody of the Sheriff of Elmore County until the conclusion of the criminal case.

An ICE spokesman told 1819 News the suspect is a Mexican national. ICE appended him multiple times and he has been deported several times, the WAKA article said.

Many sheriffs have expressed support for President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to deport large numbers of illegals that have come into the U.S., one of them saying “people are tired of this,” Breitbart News reported in November.

The article added that “Tom Homan, who Trump selected to serve as his border czar, has warned Boston’s Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu and others against trying to interfere with ICE agents, stating that ‘it is a felony to harbor or conceal an illegal alien from ICE.'”