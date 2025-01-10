Diverse Migrants Arrested for Teen Sex Trafficking in Nebraska

Six migrants were arrested and charged with trafficking two teen girls for prostitution in Nebraska, authorities report.

Police in Omaha reported the arrest of five men and a woman after discovering two girls, a 15 and 16 year old, in a room of the AmericInn, according to KETV-TV.

Investigators say that Eduardo Perdomo, 26, and Alfredo Zambrano-Hurtado, 24, brought the two girls to Omaha from Denver. Once in Omaha, the pair reportedly placed an ad selling the girls for sex on a website that advertises prostitution.

The accused traffickers were reportedly found after investigators called the numbers on the ad. Police say the others arrested were also discovered through the phone numbers. Police later arrested Vishal Goswami, 31, Kavankumar Patel, 26, and Sumit Chaudhari, 23, in connection with the prostitution of the two girls.

“I think sometimes people don’t believe that hey, sex trafficking can’t happen in Omaha, Nebraska. We’re not in a gigantic city. We’re not in a places that you would expect it, but it certainly can. And this is an example of how it can happen,” said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Perdomo and Zambrano-Hurtado reportedly made “incriminating remarks” indicating that they transported the minor girls to Omaha for purposes of sex.

Investigators also found photos of minor girls in sexually explicit poses on Perdomo’s phone. Some of the same photos on his phone were also posted to the prostitution sites.

Officials said that Martinez-Gonzalez is in the U.S. illegally from Columbia. Perdomo is an illegal alien from Venezuela. And Zambrano-Hurtado is also an illegal alien.

The immigration status of Chaudhari, Goswami, and Patel was not reported.

Perdomo was booked on two counts of labor or sex trafficking of a minor, criminal conspiracy, visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and possession of child pornography, and was held on a ten million bond.

Zambrano-Hurtado and Martinez-Gonzalez were charged with two counts of sex trafficking of a minor and criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $5 million for each of them.

Chaudhari, who tried to pay $60 for sex with one of the girls, was arrested for first-degree sexual assault and sex trafficking of a minor, and was held on no bond.

Goswami and Kavankumar, who were also accused of paying $60 for sex, were arrested for sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor and were also held on no bond.

The suspects had their first court appearances on Thursday.

