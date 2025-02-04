Police have named a person of interest after a man and his dog were found stabbed to death in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday morning.

The case unfolded when a homeowner called law enforcement about someone possibly entering his home, noting his back door was broken, according to Fox 6.

Police said officers responded to the 8500 block of 18th Avenue and checked the home but found no one inside the dwelling. Officers took a complaint and collected evidence, the agency said in its social media post.

“Around 2:32 PM, the Kenosha Police Department responded back to the same home for another burglary complaint. The caller reportedly observed blood outside the back door and the door forced open,” police said.

Responding officers found a deceased 52-year-old man in the basement who had an apparent knife wound. They also found a dog with a similar wound. The animal died a short time later.

The police agency’s post continued:

The Kenosha Police Department deployed several members of our SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team to clear the house to ensure that nobody was hiding inside. As soon as the officers discovered that the home was a crime scene several detectives and officers were sent to start a homicide investigation. Justin L. Tercek (41-years-old) of Kenosha was quickly identified as a person of interest. Photos of Justin were sent to all members of the police department and to the public. At about 6:34 PM several members of our Major Investigations Group arrested Justin after spotting him walking in alley near 50th Street and 22nd Avenue.

In consideration of his family, police said the victim’s name would not be revealed at this time.

Police arrested Justin L Tercek, 41, of Kenosha, who was “quickly identified” as a person of interest, based on video footage, but have not filed charges, WISN reported. Kenosha Police posted the updates on their Facebook page:

Officials are still investigating the case and police asked anyone with more information to call the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau by dialing 262-605-5203.

