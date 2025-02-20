Two suspected Tren de Aragua gang members arrested on felony drug and gun charges in New York City have reportedly been freed without bail.

The arrests came after a drug raid on February 5 at the V&R Auto Collision shop in Queens, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

However, prosecutors apparently reduced the charges and the suspects identified as 27-year-old Jose Tamaronis-Caldera and 33-year-old Richard Garcia were released without bail, the outlet noted. Also busted in the raid was a suspect named Rafael Nieves, who owns the shop. His charges were also reduced.

“Tamaronis-Caldera and Garcia crossed the US border illegally in 2023, but were released into the country under former President Joe Biden’s lax border policies, federal immigration sources said,” it noted.

Police sources told the Post the two suspects were living at migrant shelters in the city that used to be hotels. After the raid, the three suspects were charged with gun and drug possession because police allegedly found cocaine, a Glock handgun, and more than $3,000 in cash.

The Post continued:

Under the state’s bail reform statutes, a judge can opt to set bail on the gun charge based on several factors, including criminal history and chance of rearrest. … According to a criminal complaint filed by the Queens DA’s Office the next day, the two migrants were only charged with possession of an imitation handgun — an air gun recovered at the garage.

Authorities cut Nieves loose on conditional release without bail.

In November, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reportedly warned that Tren de Aragua is operating in 16 states and the District of Columbia, per Breitbart News.

“President-elect Donald Trump has announced ‘Operation Aurora,’ which is aimed at ‘expediting the removal of’ criminal networks like TDA that are operating in the United States,” the outlet said at the time.

More recently, the U.S. Department of State designated Tren de Aragua, among other such groups, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

In July, the outlet reported that migrant crime was still sweeping across America under Biden’s open border policies.

“American citizens and their children are being stolen from, beaten, raped, and murdered by illegals in every corner of the country even as millions of illegal migrants gobble up federal and state welfare dollars for free housing, free health care, food, clothing, education, legal services and more,” the article said.

