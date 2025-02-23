A 15-year-old boy in Houston, Texas, is accused of shooting his mother and sister on Saturday after eating a large quantity of marijuana edibles.

The incident unfolded on Greens Road around 11:00 p.m. when police said the boy called 911 threatening to kill someone or himself, KHOU reported on Sunday.

The teen’s mother answered the phone when the dispatcher called the number back, and the woman claimed nothing was wrong. However, firefighters say that when they arrived first at the scene, the teenager was outside with a gun, which he pointed at them, telling crew members he had killed someone.

He allegedly fled on foot after throwing the firearm down, but police soon arrived and were able to catch him. Police located the boy’s mother and his 17-year-old sister inside the home. They were reportedly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and were later said to be in critical condition.

In detailing the case, HPD Lt. JP Horelica said, “[The officers] found out that the 15-year-old suspect had just eaten a bunch of edibles and I guess had a bad reaction to them, at which point he ended up using that gun and shooting his mother multiple times in the back and shooting one of his sisters multiple times.”

Video footage shows first responders at the scene:

According to American Addiction Centers, edibles are foods that have been infused with marijuana that come in different forms.

“One of the consequences of taking in too much of the drug too quickly is users can become violent or unaware of their actions. These individuals may exhibit self-harming behaviors or hurt others while in this state, behaviors that they likely never would have engaged in while sober,” the site read.

In 2014, a Denver, Colorado, man named Richard Kirk murdered his wife while high on marijuana candy, according to Breitbart News.

“Kirk purchased the ‘Karma Kandy Orange Ginger’ candy at a legal pot shop,” the report said.