Mexican authorities seized $6.5 million worth of fentanyl stashed inside boxes of sliced cactus, a Mexican food staple called nopales.

Mexican law enforcement said they discovered 275,000 pills of the deadly drug in Sonora on its way to Arizona, KABC reported. Authorities said they found $6.5 million worth of the drug in both pill and powder form and arrested a 29-year-old man.

“It’s just the latest in a cat-and-mouse game between drug smugglers and authorities, as traffickers find increasingly outlandish ways to sneak drugs into other countries. Packets of cocaine and fentanyl have been found tucked away in hair extensions and inside avocados, and even transported via submarine,” according to the report.

The seizure also comes after President Donald Trump put 25 percent tariffs in place against Mexico on Tuesday in an effort to crack down on the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the United States.

The fentanyl seizure occurred at a military checkpoint on a highway connecting Sinaloa and Sonora. Officers were searching a trailer carrying packets of nopales when they discovered the drugs, according to the report.