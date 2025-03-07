VIDEO: Woman Abducted as Toddler 25 Years Ago Found Alive in Mexico

A toddler abducted from New Haven, Connecticut, in October 1999 has been found alive in Mexico.

The New Haven Police Department said Andrea Michelle Reyes’ mother, Rosa Tenorio, took her daughter — who was nearly two years old at the time — 25 years ago when she did not have custody of her, NBC News reported on Friday.

Police worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the case and a felony arrest warrant was issued for the mother as she was suspected at the time of fleeing with her child to Mexico. The girl’s father did not make contact with the woman or his child even though he went to Mexico several times on a search mission.

An image shows Reyes as a toddler:

The case went cold until New Haven Police Department Detective Kealyn Nivakoff began working alongside the Special Victims Unit on the case in 2023. Their investigation found that the child, who is now in her 20s, was living in Puebla, Mexico.

Per the NBC report, “After getting in touch with Andrea, Nivakoff confirmed the relationship between her and her father with the help of Othram, a DNA testing company. The confirmation led Andrea, 27, and her father to reconnect for the first time in almost 25 years.”

An active warrant for Andrea’s mother’s arrest is only valid in the United States, and her mother is suspected to still be living in Mexico, according to E! News.

“News of Andrea’s discovery came just days after police in Colorado discovered now-14-year-old Abdul Aziz Khan, who was abducted by his mother Rabia Khalid in 2017 amid a custody battle that was detailed in a 2022 episode of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries,” the outlet said.

In September, a six-year-old boy who was snatched from a park in California in 1951 was found alive over 70 years later and reunited with his family, Breitbart News reported.