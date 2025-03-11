Hochman told reporters that prosecutors are prepared to proceed with a hearing next Thursday and Friday in Van Nuys on the court’s initiation of resentencing proceedings for the two brothers — but asked the court to allow the District Attorney’s Office to withdraw a motion filed under previous D.A. George Gascón’s administration because “in no way, shape or form did they deal with what we believe to be one of the key issues … (which is) the exhibition of full insight and complete responsibility for one’s crimes.”

The district attorney said prosecutors have offered a path to the Menendez brothers in which they would have to “accept complete responsibility” for their criminal actions and acknowledge that their claim that the murders were committed in self-defense was “phony.”

“But for now, while the Menendez brothers persist in telling these lies for the last over 30 years about their self-defense defense and persist in insisting that they did not suborn any perjury or attempt to suborn perjury, then they do not meet the standards for re-sentencing,” Hochman said.

 A group that advocates for the Menendez brothers accused Hochman of “holding Erik, Lyle and our family hostage.”

Hochman was elected on a law-and-order platform to replace the George Soros-backed Gascón, who outraged many people in Los Angeles County with a radical criminal justice “reform” agenda that coincided with a crime wave.

