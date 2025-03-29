A now former special education teacher in New Jersey apparently bombarded the 15-year-old boy she is accused of sexually assaulting with thousands of text messages.

The New York Post on Saturday cited an indictment regarding the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Allison Havemann-Niedrach, who was previously employed by Freehold Intermediate School.

The disgraced educator had reportedly exchanged over 25,000 texts with the victim since the alleged abuse started early last year, but those came to a halt when she was arrested in June.

An image shows the suspect in the case:

An investigation was launched when the school’s vice principal raised concerns about the suspect’s relationship with the boy.

Havemann-Niedrach has been accused of rubbing the boy’s neck and back and flirting with him.

After she was put in jail, Breitbart News reported that Freehold Borough School District Superintendent Asia Michael informed parents via a message about the situation and called the suspect a “former staff member.”

“The email also noted that the ‘safety and well-being of our students and staff have been our top priority,’ and that the district ‘took immediate measures’ to ensure that,” the outlet said.

In July, prosecutors alleged Havemann-Niedrach was “obsessed with” the boy, who was hospitalized after the situation came to light, per Breitbart News. The outlet then offered more details into the alleged relationship between the two and concerns raised by other staffers at the school.

“When police alerted the boy’s mother, she also said she was worried because her daughter had brought up similar concerns, saying she had allegedly seen her brother in Havemann-Niedrach’s car and that he was constantly on his phone late at night,” the report said.

The boy had apparently told a friend he was dating a teacher but later claimed he was dating her daughter. After the boy gave his cellphone to law enforcement, his mother told police her son had admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teacher.

“Havemann-Niedrach was formally charged Tuesday with single counts of aggravated sexual assault, child endangerment through the manufacture of child sex abuse materials, official misconduct and sexual assault, as well as three counts of endangering,” the Post article reads, noting that Havemann-Niedrach, who is a mother of two, has been on home confinement since posting bail.