Prosecutors: New Jersey Special Education Teacher Sexually Assaulted Student

A 43-year-old New Jersey special education teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting one of her students, officials announced Saturday.

Allison Havemann-Niedrach, of Freehold Intermediate School, has been jailed after being charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree child welfare endangerment, the Daily Mail reported.

The gender and age of the student she allegedly abused is not publicly known, though the intermediate school she taught at only includes grades six through eight.

It’s also unclear how many times she allegedly committed these acts.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) Special Victims Bureau and the Freehold Borough Police Department revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by Havemann-Niedrach began earlier this year, prosecutors said in a statement.

MCPO Public Information Officer Chris Swendeman said the disgraced teacher was “arrested without incident earlier this week and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where she remains incarcerated pending a first appearance and detention hearing to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Havemann-Niedrach’s LinkedIn profile ironically labels her as a “passionate, results-driven, and sincere educator.”

“Poised and competent and thrives in performance driven environments,” her online bio states. “Demonstrated history of a ‘do what it takes’ work ethic and true differentiated instruction.”

Her mugshot, obtained by the Daily Mail, shows her smiling:

The outlet also revealed that she had been employed with the Freehold Borough School District since 2022 after previously working in other New Jersey and Pennsylvania schools.

Freehold Borough School District Superintendent Asia Michael sent a message to parents on Friday, referring to Havemann-Niedrach as a “former staff member.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share some distressing news with you,” Michael wrote in the email, obtained by the Asbury Park Press.

The superintendent went on to say the teacher had been charged but listed incorrect charges.

“We have been informed that a former staff member has been arrested on third-degree aggravated sexual assault and inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor,” Michael wrote, before adding that the school district “has been fully cooperative with the prosecutor’s office since the outset of this investigation.”

The email also noted that the “safety and well-being of our students and staff have been our top priority,” and that the district “took immediate measures” to ensure that.

“We understand that this news can be deeply upsetting,” Michael concluded.

Havemann-Niedrach’s attorney, Thomas Huth, told the Asbury Park Press that his client “maintains her innocence at this time.”

Her first hearing is tentatively set for Wednesday, during which the court will determine whether she will be detained or set free while awaiting trial.