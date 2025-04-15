Two Illegal Aliens Accused of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl in Texas

A pair of illegal aliens is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Montgomery County, Texas, just north of Houston.

David Rey Santoyo-Penaranda and Gary Morales-Alarcon, both illegal aliens, have been arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree felony sexual assault of a child.

According to police, Santoyo-Penaranda confessed last month to sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl amid an investigation by the area’s Special Victims Unit. After physical evidence tied Santoyo-Penaranda to the crime, he was arrested and charged.

The victim then told police of another male who had been sexually assaulting her, identifying him as Morales-Alarcon. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Morales-Alarcon and he was similarly charged.

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that both men are illegal aliens in the United States and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has filed detainers against both of them, seeking custody if they are released from jail at any time.

Santoyo-Penaranda and Morales-Alarcon, both of whom remain in police custody, are each facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

