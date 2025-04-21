Authorities have charged an illegal alien with murder after a body believed to be that of a missing 23-year-old woman was found in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The suspect in the case is 24-year-old Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa whom officials said is in the country illegally, Fox 5 reported on Friday.

The victim, identified as Waldorf resident Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, was reported missing on April 2.

She was last seen on March 31 at her home where she lived with several people, including Rosa, who was her boyfriend and the father of her two children. Authorities said there was reportedly suspicious activity at the home the day after she was last seen.

Images show the suspect and victim in the case:

During their investigation, the Prince George’s County Police Department found a body believed to be Guerra just outside of Cedarville State Forest. The remains were buried in a heavily wooded area.

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect who is apparently out of state but will be extradited to Charles County. In addition, Rolvin Eduardo Bererra Bererra, who is the main suspect’s uncle, was charged as an accessory in the case.

Prior to the most recent arrests, authorities searched Guerra’s home and uncovered fake federal documents belonging to Rosa, the Fox article continued.

“Detectives reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to verify his identity and discovered that the documents were indeed fraudulent and they determined that he was not in the country legally. ICE agents responded and took him into custody. He was later released,” the outlet said.

The body authorities found will now undergo an autopsy.

Video footage showed people searching for Guerra, and her father said, “She’s my only daughter. It’s hard not just for me, for the entire family. We’re going to find her and give her a proper burial”:

On April 16, the mother of Rachel Morin, a Maryland woman who had five children and who was killed by an illegal migrant in 2023, urged the national media to recognize the horror of such crimes committed by migrants, Breitbart News reported.

While speaking to journalists in the White House press room, Patty Morin said, “This person took my daughter so violently and so gruesomely and so graphically that they sealed the pictures because I don’t want my granddaughters to see these pictures.”

To drive her point home, Morin also shared the gruesome details surrounding her daughter’s murder:

“These are the kind of criminals President Trump wants to remove from our country. These are the kind of criminals that we need to remove from our country. Why should we allow people like this, violent criminals that have no conscience at all, to murder our mothers, our sisters, our daughters?” she stated.