Police: Newborn Baby Found Dead in Dumpster in New Mexico

A newborn baby was found dead in a dumpster in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The baby was found deceased at 901 Rio Grande Blvd NW, KOAT reported. The baby was wrapped in a blanket inside the dumpster, police said.

Police responded to the scene at around 3:45 a.m. after a security guard reported the infant was there. The security guard said people in the area discovered the baby.

Police had not released any additional information as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Albuquerque Police Department Crimes Against Children’s Unit is investigating the baby’s death.