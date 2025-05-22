Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is going hard after Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), who was recently slapped with a federal assault charge for her part in a riot outside an immigration detention center.

Mace filed a resolution Wednesday to expel McIver from the House of Representatives after she was involved in the chaotic confrontation at the facility in Newark, the New York Post reported.

Mace’s statement read:

On May 9th, McIver didn’t just break the law, she attacked the very people who defend it. Attacking Homeland Security and ICE agents isn’t just disgraceful, it’s assault. If any other American did what she did, they’d be in handcuffs. McIver thinks being a Member of Congress puts her above the law. It doesn’t. She should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The initial incident happened at the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility when Reps. McIver, Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Robert Menendez (D-NJ), and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D) went to the location to “conduct federal oversight” of the facility, per Breitbart News. The group is accused of storming and trespassing at the site and Baraka was arrested for alleged criminal trespass.

Video footage shows the confrontation involving McIver, who is wearing a red blazer:

However, in response to the charges against her, McIver pointed the finger at ICE agents, adding, “The charges against me are purely political — they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight.”

During a recent interview, she called the charges against her “absurd,” Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

McIver told CNN, “You know, it’s ridiculous. I was there to do my job along with my other colleagues. We have done this before. This is our obligation to do. It’s in our job d1escription to have oversight over facility. The entire situation was escalated by ICE. They caused the confrontation. Homeland came and caused this chaos that we see. It was a very tense situation.”

In her announcement calling for expulsion, Mace wrote in a social media post that “members of Congress don’t get a free pass to break the law.”

“No one is above the law — not even you, LaMonica. This was a disgraceful abuse of power. She has no business serving in Congress,” Mace concluded.