A kindergarten graduation in West Memphis, Arkansas, turned into chaos when several adults began fighting.

The fight broke out on Wednesday at Faulk Elementary School when adults began throwing punches at each other, the New York Post reported.

Video footage taken in a hallway shows two women with long red hair appearing to fight with a man wearing a grey t-shirt. At one point, other adults tried to intervene as the brawl escalated:

One red-haired woman appeared to repeatedly try to punch the man. Meanwhile, parents in the foreground of the camera tried to move children away from the chaos.

Still images show the blow-up:

Further into the clip, the scene appeared to calm down for a moment until one of the red-haired women tried to hit the man again, while another woman threw a punch at his face, according to the video shared by Unlimited L’s.

Five people involved were identified after the brawl and police are now investigating, according to Fox 13. West Memphis School District Superintendent Eric Foister, who reinforced his zero-tolerance stance following the violent outburst, told the outlet that bystander video is not the only video that recorded the incident.

“We have our own camera system with sound, so we have gathered all that. Obviously, we are a small community, so we have the names,” he explained. “We’ve presented those names to the local law enforcement. They are now doing their investigative process, and we’ll just wait and see how the legal system plays out,” adding he was going to hold those involved accountable where the law permits.

Foister noted:

I’m also going to ban you from our school property. The only way — if you’re a parent, you can have access to obviously dropping your kid off and picking your kid up and you would have access to a scheduled meeting with a principal that’s approved, with a teacher. We’re not going to — I don’t want to punish the child for the parent’s action.

When asked what kind of message he thought such an incident sent to the children who witnessed it, an Arkansas neighbor told WREG he believes it makes them think they can do the same thing.

“It’s a bad influence” he said, noting it shows children that some adults are misbehaving and not handling themselves correctly.