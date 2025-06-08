Police say the captain of a boat that went up in flames on Saturday near the Bronx was arrested for drunk driving.

More than 20 people were injured when the incident happened and the captain, identified as 33-year-old Joshua Brito, is facing charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and reckless endangerment, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Images show the boat on fire and the suspect being arrested:

Video footage of the incident that happened near Hart Island shows passengers scrambling to get away from the fire:

Three people were rescued from the water while 19 others swam to Hart Island, ABC 7 reported Sunday. The outlet noted emergency crews later transported the injured to City Island.

The report said the incident happened “near the east end of Hart Island when Marine 4, an FDNY vessel, was doing a routine patrol in the area and spotted the boat on fire in the Long Island Sound.”

In a social media post Sunday morning, the FDNY shared more details into what happened and how crews performed the rescues. Assistant Chief Michael Meyers said:

This just goes to show you what a coordinated effort happens between our marine units, our land units, and our EMS units to get here to help save lives, by responding in here, by communicating well, and by working with our City partners to help ensure that we protect the people of the City of New York.

One person suffered serious injuries while the others were expected to recover from the ordeal, per News 12. Now, officials are working to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

While at the scene on Saturday, Meyers stated, “The boat in order to fit that many people on it had to be a pretty decent size boat. Marine 4 did notice them earlier in the evening and they said there was a lot of people on that boat. We have to get those patients from the water or the boat onto the land and coordinate the land units and EMS units as to where the marine boats are going to be bringing them, so it’s an incredibly complex operation.”

Brito is currently waiting for his arraignment on Sunday, according to the Post.