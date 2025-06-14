Minnesota Police: ‘No Kings’ Flyers Found in Car of Democrat Legislator’s Suspected Murderer

Minnesota police say they found handmade “No Kings” flyers in a car that is suspected to have been used by the man who murdered a state Democratic legislator.

The police have not identified a suspect, nor a motive, but the murdered legislator was a Democrat leader who voted with Republican legislators for a budget deal that ended healthcare funding for the state’s growing population of illegal migrants.

Police later confirmed that the photo showed flyers in the suspect’s car. They did not say if the flyer proved that the suspected gunman was either a supporter or opponent of the anti-Trump “No Kings” protest.

The dead legislator was the Democrats’ House leader, Rep. Melissa Hortman. She was killed at home, alongside her husband Mark, after a Friday evening political event.

The gunman is also suspected of shooting Democratic Senator John A. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Both are hospitalized.

One source claims to have identified the suspect as a Democratic appointee in Minnesota.