WATCH — Wisconsin Man Smashes Driver’s Windows in Road Rage Incident: ‘He Put My Life in Danger’

A bloody road rage incident was caught on camera on Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and one person was arrested.

Driver Mike Chaltry is the man seen in the video footage as other drivers watched in shock as part of the incident unfolded on 6th Street and McKinley Avenue, WISN reported on Thursday.

Chaltry claimed the other driver had sucker-punched him through his car window after the person had been driving recklessly on the freeway.

“He put my life in danger three times. When he hit me in the highway, when he punched me in the head, and when he tried hitting me with his car. I think you saw that in the video. And there’s no need for that. I just don’t get it,” he stated.

Video footage shows Chaltry, whose face is bloodied, approaching a white car and bashing its driver side window with a stick. At one point, the driver tries to pin him against another vehicle and nearly does. Chaltry then whacks at the passenger’s side window:

Chaltry told WISN he did not believe in letting people get away with such behavior, stating, “He owed me something. I took out a couple of windows.”

Still images show Chaltry bashing the windows and the moment he was nearly crushed:

The driver of the white car was arrested under suspicion of battery and slapped with a citation for failing to have car insurance or registration. Chaltry’s case was referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

More video footage shows Chaltry speaking with officers after the incident:

According to the Allstate website, drivers should make it a point to stay safe on the road and keep a good distance from other motorists who appear to be angry.

Allstate suggests drivers remove themselves from dangerous situations, ignore drivers who behave rudely, call for help if necessary, and apologize after making a mistake.