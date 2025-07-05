Austin, Texas: Over Three Dozen Bodies Found in Lake Since 2022, Prompting Fears of Serial Killer

Suicides, simple accidents, a deadly combination of alcohol and deep water — or a clever serial killer on the loose in the Texas state capitol?

That’s the question haunting Austin, Texas locals after the dead body count in a reservoir named Lady Bird Lake climbed to 38 recovered corpses since 2022 when another man’s body was pulled from its waters last month.

The Austin Police Department (APD) told Fox News Digital that detectives don’t suspect foul play, and the department is working to determine whether the body recovered is a 17-year-old kayaker reported missing.

But the discovery of yet another dead body has reignited fears that a serial killer is hunting male victims in Austin and disposing their bodies in or around the lake. The reservoir was first created in the 1960s as a cooling pond for a power plant but is now used primarily for recreation and flood control.

Local authorities downplay the possibility of foul play.

However, Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist and expert trial witness, told Fox News Digital that the theory can’t be so easily dismissed.

“The denials by law enforcement and other authorities that these cases are murders or the work of a serial killer are premature,” she said. “They don’t want the public to panic about a possible serial killer, so they are making light of all the deaths.”

According to data obtained by Fox 7, of the nearly three dozen bodies found, 30 have reportedly been men, with approximately 60 percent between 30 and 49 years old. Fox 7 reported:

“In the past three years, the causes of death have been mainly attributed to accidental drownings. Second is suicide, as well as drug overdoses, and natural causes. Only one case has been ruled a murder; about half a dozen of these cases remain unknown.”

Lieberman said such statistics often don’t tell the whole story:

One cannot rule out that a so-called ‘accidental’ drowning isn’t the result of a murderer unless there were witnesses. Murderers can use drowning as their [modus operandi]. Similarly, suicides must be proven, not just assumed if someone has been depressed.

The psychiatrist added that date rape drugs can render even a man easy prey for a thief or a killer, citing water as an attractive way to dispose of a body:

Water can cause decomposition of the body and can wash away evidence, from fingerprints to DNA. If the water has movement, such as a river or stream, it can propel the body far from the actual scene of the crime, making it more complicated to find the killer. Some killers choose water-based crime scenes with the hopes that their murder will be misconstrued as drowning, which can make it harder, because it can be difficult to differentiate drowning from murder.

In a 2023 statement, Fox Digital reported, APD tried to dispense of public fears that a serial killer was targeting men in the area. The department cited alcohol mixed with a large body of water as the culprit, with the majority of deaths occurring after the surrounding park’s closing time.

“One common theme of the drownings in Austin is the combination of alcohol and easy access to Lady Bird Lake, which has numerous access points,” the department stated in 2023.

APD told Fox Digital this week:

APD has not found any evidence to support that these deaths are suspicious or connected to criminal activity. All of these incidents have been thoroughly investigated, and the vast majority have been determined to involve factors such as mental health issues, natural causes like heart attacks, inability to swim, substance use or underlying medical conditions.

The reservoir has become a major recreational area for the city, bordered by hiking and bike trails and businesses offering non-motorized water craft like canoes and kayaks. While city officials want to avoid sparking unnecessary panic, there are also strong financial interests in maintaining a reputation for public safety at the popular Austin attraction.

The lake was named after the popular wife of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, who went by the nickname “Lady Bird.”

