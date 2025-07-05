“Officers from the Department of Homeland Security had declared the protest an unlawful assembly, independent journalist Anthony Cabassa wrote on X, adding that Marines and federal agents were using riot gear while ordering the crowd to disperse,” the Fox article said.

Video footage shows one protester standing in the back of a moving truck shouting, “No more occupation! No more deportation!” Other anti-ICE protesters are seen waving American flags, one of them upside down, and Mexican flags, per Fox 11.

People also held signs featuring phrases such as, “Keep the Immigrants, Deport the Racists” and “Pro America, Anti-Trump”:

Several Fourth of July celebrations in Southern California were cancelled or postponed due to ICE’s ongoing efforts to enforce federal immigration laws, Breitbart News reported.

On June 16, this outlet reported that “The vast majority of the illegal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s presidency were criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) clarified on Monday.”