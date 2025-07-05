Police arrested several people during anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Friday as President Donald Trump’s administration continues cracking down on illegal immigration.

The news comes after leftist anti-ICE protesters took over the city’s 6th Street Bridge on Tuesday, per Breitbart News.

Fox News reported on Saturday the protesters clashed with police and members of the U.S. military, the incidents happening after Trump deployed National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to the area when protesters tried to thwart illegal immigration sweeps in Los Angeles in June.

In a social media post on Saturday just after 12:00 a.m., police said, “Multiple arrests today during several different demonstrations in DTLA. Most were peaceful but once again, as the evening approached, outside agitators began to cause issues. We are requesting that any and all acts of damage or vandalism be documented by photographs or video and forwarded to Central Division.”

Hours prior to the agency’s post, law enforcement said protesters were confronting Federal Protective Security Personnel and National Guard members and less lethal munitions were being deployed.

Video footage shows some of the leftists holding up their middle fingers to law enforcement:

Initially, crowds gathered outside City Hall and walked over a mile through downtown but later dispersed after an order to do so.