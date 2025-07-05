Police arrested several people during anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Friday as President Donald Trump’s administration continues cracking down on illegal immigration.
The news comes after leftist anti-ICE protesters took over the city’s 6th Street Bridge on Tuesday, per Breitbart News.
Fox News reported on Saturday the protesters clashed with police and members of the U.S. military, the incidents happening after Trump deployed National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to the area when protesters tried to thwart illegal immigration sweeps in Los Angeles in June.
In a social media post on Saturday just after 12:00 a.m., police said, “Multiple arrests today during several different demonstrations in DTLA. Most were peaceful but once again, as the evening approached, outside agitators began to cause issues. We are requesting that any and all acts of damage or vandalism be documented by photographs or video and forwarded to Central Division.”
Hours prior to the agency’s post, law enforcement said protesters were confronting Federal Protective Security Personnel and National Guard members and less lethal munitions were being deployed.
Video footage shows some of the leftists holding up their middle fingers to law enforcement:
Initially, crowds gathered outside City Hall and walked over a mile through downtown but later dispersed after an order to do so.
“Officers from the Department of Homeland Security had declared the protest an unlawful assembly, independent journalist Anthony Cabassa wrote on X, adding that Marines and federal agents were using riot gear while ordering the crowd to disperse,” the Fox article said.
Video footage shows one protester standing in the back of a moving truck shouting, “No more occupation! No more deportation!” Other anti-ICE protesters are seen waving American flags, one of them upside down, and Mexican flags, per Fox 11.
People also held signs featuring phrases such as, “Keep the Immigrants, Deport the Racists” and “Pro America, Anti-Trump”:
Several Fourth of July celebrations in Southern California were cancelled or postponed due to ICE’s ongoing efforts to enforce federal immigration laws, Breitbart News reported.
On June 16, this outlet reported that “The vast majority of the illegal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s presidency were criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) clarified on Monday.”
