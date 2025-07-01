VIDEO: Southern California Cities Cancel 4th of July Events Due to ICE Raids

Fourth of July celebrations are being cancelled or postponed in cities across Southern California due to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) crackdown on illegal immigration.

Immigrant families are reportedly “withdrawing from public life” due to the agency’s raids, Fox 11 reported on Tuesday.

The news comes after violent leftists protested in Los Angeles over ICE’s illegal immigration sweeps that went on for several days and saw law enforcement officers targeted as a result.

The Fox article continued:

Bell Gardens said it made the decision to cancel all events through July 10 “out of an abundance of caution regarding concerns for resident safety over federal immigration enforcement activities.” This includes the July 3 concert featuring Gabrielito y La Verdad, the July 10 movie screening of Moana 2, and the Independence Day celebration scheduled for July 3 at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. … Boyle Heights postponed July 4 celebrations sponsored by Council District 14 in the wake of immigration raids, according to Boyle Heights Beat, citing a spokesperson for the office of City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado.

According to KTLA, the Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Summer Block Party on July 4th was also postponed and its organizers said it will be held later in the season.

Meanwhile, protests against ICE and President Donald Trump are scheduled for Tuesday in some major cities during a campaign whose website is called “SICKOFICE.ORG,” per Breitbart News. The outlet noted the site wants people to call out sick to show their support for illegals.

“Much like the ‘No Kings’ protests held in June to denounce the Trump administration’s efforts to conduct mass deportations of illegal aliens, Tuesday’s protests are being supported by the same activist organizations. The Party for Socialism and Liberation is actively promoting the ‘Sick of ICE’ events nationwide on social media,” the report said.

It is important to note the vast majority of the illegals whom ICE arrested in the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency were criminals with convictions or pending charges, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in June.

“That has remained the messaging of DHS throughout the deportation operations: They are going after the worst of the worst criminals,” according to Breitbart News.