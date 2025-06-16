The vast majority of the illegal aliens arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s presidency were criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) clarified on Monday.

DHS responded to a CNN report suggesting that a very small percentage of illegal aliens taken in by ICE had “serious criminal convictions,” citing internal data.

“FAKE NEWS. Secretary Noem has unleashed @ICEgov to target the worst of the worst—including gang members, murderers, and rapists,” DHS said in response.

“In President Trump’s first 100 days, 75% of ICE arrests were criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges,” it added.

That has remained the messaging of DHS throughout the deportation operations: They are going after the worst of the worst criminals.

That reality was directly seen in the recent ICE operations in Los Angeles, which sparked widespread outrage and protests, as Mexican flag rioters took to the streets.

The anti-ICE protests wormed their way across the country, hitting Newark, New Jersey , San Antonio, Texas, and more.

However, despite the widespread outrage and protests, DHS kept a running list of some of the criminals it has arrested as part of its operation in L.A. DHS described these as some of the “worst” criminals, with criminal histories including but not limited to sexual battery, willful cruelty to child, assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft, child molestation, second degree murder, assault with intent to commit rape, and more:

Breitbart News reported:

One of the illegals arrested is Eswin Uriel Castro, who was previously deported. His convictions include “child molestation and being armed with a dangerous weapon,” per DHS, which also noted he has been arrested for robbery and domestic violence. Anastacio Enrique Solis-Salinas, who hails from Nicaragua, has been arrested for willful cruelty to a child. Additionally, he has convictions for both domestic violence and hit and run. Miguel Angel Palafox-Montes, who has “voluntarily” returned to Mexico twice, returned and was caught by ICE. He has “criminal convictions for grand theft, narcotics violations, and identity theft” with arrests for battery and burglary, per DHS.

A recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found that a plurality have a favorable view of ICE.