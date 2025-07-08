Nevada Mother Arrested After Newborn Found Crying in Dumpster

A Nevada mother has been arrested after her newborn baby boy was discovered abandoned in a dumpster in Sun Valley on Saturday.

Taylour Sierra Dickinson, 28, was arrested on Sunday and is facing charges for attempted murder and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment, News4 reported. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Reno Gazette Journal that Dickinson is the child’s mother.

Around 1:00 p.m. on July 5, a bystander heard the infant crying in the dumpster and jumped in to save him. The baby is reported to be healthy and is receiving care at Renown Regional Medical Center, according to local news reports.

This infant was found in a dumpster, we are so relieved this baby was found in time, but heartbroken this is STILL… Posted by Safe Haven Baby Boxes on Sunday, July 6, 2025

“This case has deeply affected our community and our Office,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “We are grateful for the brave citizen who intervened – truly a hero whose actions saved this baby’s life – and for the work of our detectives in identifying and arresting those responsible for causing harm to this child. While we cannot undo the trauma, we do pursue justice for our most vulnerable citizens.”

Officials emphasized that Nevada’s Safe Haven Law allows parents to legally surrender an infant to designated location, such as hospitals, fire stations, or law enforcement agencies, up to 30 days after birth.

