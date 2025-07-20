Authorities dispute an Indianapolis, Indiana, mother of seven’s claims that her social media account was hacked and that she did not offer up her infant daughter for sex in exchange for $400.

Morgan Stapp, 32, was charged earlier this month with child sex trafficking after police said she told a man she met on Snapchat that he could rape her seven-month-old daughter, the offer made allegedly in a message from her account.

“U can f*** her for $400,” the woman wrote, according to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by People. “Half now, rest after. I’ll send my address I do live alone and her dad is not in the picture.”

Authorities flagged the message and FBI agents met with her shortly after, according to the affidavit.

The mother told the agents she did not have access to her phone, that her Snapchat account had been compromised, and she could not have sent the message, according to People’s reporting.

The affidavit, however, states that Stapp allegedly admitted to a social worker from the Indiana Department of Social Services that the hacking story was not true.

Also, agents found more than 7,000 messages had been sent by the woman during the period of the offer, including 81 that offered sexual pictures of her daughters “to pay for diapers.”

People reported:

A warrant was then obtained for Stapp’s cell phone, said the affidavit, and a search of the device determined that the IP address registered to the mother’s home was the same as the one accessing the social media account.

Stapp told a judge in her court appearance last week that she is a stay-at-home mom and receives government aid, as well as help from her parents, according to the Daily Mail.

Her bond was set at $100,000 and also contained a no-contact order for two of her children.

As of Saturday, the Mail reported, she was still in jail, with a pretrial conference set for September 15.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times best seller House of Secrets which documents one of the worst cases of child sexual abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.