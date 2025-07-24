Elpidio Reyna, who landed on the FBI’s most wanted list for allegedly attacking officers during the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) riots in Los Angeles, has been apprehended on the southern border.

Reyna has been accused of allegedly throwing rocks and explosives at officers in their vehicles during the riots. In a press release dated June 11, 2025, the Department of Homeland Security identified Reyna as a U.S. citizen from Compton, California, and detailed his criminal history, which includes “arrests for felony burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony using or selling marijuana to a minor, DUI, and multiple counts of driving with a suspended license.”

Weeks after the initial press release from DHS, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed that Reyna has been taken into custody.

“He was taken into custody by a US Border Patrol officer who was inside one of the vehicles damaged in the attack — a brave law enforcement officer who could have been killed in last month’s dangerous and reckless attack,” Essayli said.

The New York Post notes that Reyna initially fled to Mexico and was “detained by Mexican authorities in the state of Sinaloa earlier this month but later agreed to surrender to the FBI.”

Essayli also shared video of the arrest, explaining that Reyna “surrendered” on Wednesday at the U.S.-Mexico border “to face a felony charge of assault on a federal officer for throwing rocks at passing law enforcement vehicles in Paramount on June 7.”

He also issued a warning: “To anyone who thinks they can attack federal officers and hide behind a mask or helmet, Reyna’s arrest today proves we can find and charge anyone who violates federal law. Don’t touch our officers.”

As Breitbart News reported, while protesters and rioters used violence during the anti-ICE riots in L.A., officials continued to arrest dangerous criminal illegal aliens in the area with extensive criminal histories:

Jesus Romero-Retana, also from Mexico, has convictions for “threatening crime with intent to terrorize and battery.” The illegals arrested were not just from Mexico. For instance, ICE arrested Mab Khleb, hailing from Cambodia, whose criminal history includes “conviction for transport of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, lewd action with a child, and battery,” per DHS. Sang Louangprasert, an illegal immigrant from Laos, has a conviction for “lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14” as well as “inflicting corporal injury, spouse or cohabitant.”

Others were arrested for crimes including pedophilia, murder, and drug trafficking.