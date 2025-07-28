Police are still looking for a man accused of killing the parents of two children at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas on Saturday.

The victims, who had recently moved to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, are identified as 43-year-old Clinton Brink and 41-year-old Cristen Brink. They were killed hiking with their daughters, whose ages are nine and seven, KNWA reported Monday.

Their deaths were first reported around 2:40 p.m. after their bodies were found on a trail in the park.

“Try to relay to the office that we found the victims down here. There are [sic] on the lower Devil’s Den Trail… I think I see you right there. I’ve got two bodies down here,” a trooper said in a recording from a police scanner.

According to Arkansas State Police (ASP), the children were not injured and are now in the care of family members.

The agency deemed the case a “suspected homicide” and gave a description of the suspect.

“After receiving additional information, investigators now believe he was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, with sleeves rolled up, rather than a tank top as originally reported. The suspect is an unknown white male with a medium build,” ASP announced on Sunday. “He was wearing dark pants, a dark ballcap and sunglasses. The suspect had a black backpack and was wearing fingerless gloves. He was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan.”

The agency said the suspect’s vehicle could be a Mazda with a license plate covered by tape, and the vehicle might have traveled on State Highway 170 or 220.