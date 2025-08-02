A Chicago Public Schools teacher is facing federal charges in a child pornography case linked to the app known as Telegram.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jaron Woodsley is accused of trading the explicit material with a Colorado man using the app, ABC7 reported on Saturday. The outlet noted the second suspect was already being investigated by officials with the FBI.

The teacher, who also worked part-time for the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO), is accused of sending more than ten videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and receiving six videos in return.

The criminal complaint reproduces an alleged exchange between the two men about images that involved a 3-year-old boy the Colorado man said he ‘had access to.’

The complaint detailed an alleged exchange between the two suspects about the little boy.

DHS records say Woodsley “is a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and is a lawful permanent resident in the United States as of July 2024.” He was arrested Thursday morning.

The Colorado man was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2024, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release, noting Woodsley was charged with receiving and distributing child pornography.

“The charge in the complaint is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in a federal prison and a maximum of 20 years,” the agency said.

In a statement following Woodsley’s arrest, CYSO said:

We have learned that one of our part-time staff members was arrested for alleged receipt and distribution of child pornography. This alleged behavior is abhorrent and vile and completely inconsistent with both CYSO policies and the law. This individual was suspended immediately while we conduct our own investigation. CYSO staff has no reason to believe that any CYSO child has been impacted by these allegations.

The safety of our students is our highest priority, and we are dedicated to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for their learning and development. CYSO staff and community are deeply disheartened by this situation, and we will cooperate fully with appropriate authorities.

The term child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is another label for child pornography, per the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN). However, the organization said CSAM is a more accurate term because it highlights the fact that such material is evidence of child sexual abuse.

“Just as kids can’t legally consent to sex, they can’t consent to having images of their abuse recorded and distributed. Every explicit photo or video of a kid is actually evidence that the child has been a victim of sexual abuse,” the website read.

It is important to note that pornography has heavy and detrimental effects on human beings and on society, according to Fight the New Drug.

“If you’re interested in living a healthy, full life, free from contributing to sexual exploitation or an industry that profits from sexualizing abuse and exploitation, steer clear from porn,” its website stated.