Police: Victim in Cincinnati Street Brawl Charged in Case

The victim of a violent street brawl in Cincinnati, Ohio, last month has been charged for his alleged role in the chaos, investigators said.

The unidentified 45-year-old white man is charged with disorderly conduct, which is a fourth-degree misdemeanor, Fox News reported.

“Police said his status as a victim in the beating prevents them from releasing his name under Marsy’s Law, which gives crime victims the option to have their names withheld from public release,” according to the report. “He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 26.”

The brawl broke out in the early morning hours of July 26, and several people were injured. Footage of the fight, which occurred on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets, went viral.

A seventh suspect, 32-year-old Gregory Wright, was charged last week with alleged aggravated riot and aggravated robbery, according to the report.

Police alleged in a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 19 that Wright “did by force rip the necklace off the victim while he was being assaulted by four or more co-defendants attempting to cause serious physical harm.” Wright allegedly took the victim’s necklace during the fight before “film[ing] the rest of the events,” according to the report.

Six other defendants were indicted by a grand jury earlier this month.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office told the outlet that Patrick Rosemond, 38, Jermaine Matthews, 39, Montianez Merriweather, 34, DeKyra Vernon, 24, Dominique Kittle, 37, and Aisha Devaughn, 25, were each charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault, and two charges of aggravated rioting.