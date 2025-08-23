A repeat offender, described as looking and acting like a “caveman,” has been menacing women and girls in the New York borough of Queens for three months, the New York Post reports.

The bearded, long-haired man, identified by police as Mallik Miah, 31, has been arrested twice for recent incidents but not jailed because the crimes were not considered bail eligible under the state’s “progressive” bail reform law, police said.

Those incidents follow 41 arrests that began in 2010, “including forcible touching, weapon possession, assault, drugs, and burglary,” police sources told the Post.

“One victim, who asked to be identified only as Jessica, filed a police report after Miah allegedly smacked her on the rear at the 46th Street-Bliss Street subway station in Sunnyside on May 21,” the Post reported.

“The guy was coming up the steps in the little stairwell, and that’s when he reached over and assaulted me,” she told the Post. “I flailed my hands at him and yelled, ‘A–hole!’ and then ran down the stairs, because I was honestly a little afraid that he would throw me down the steps.”

Court records show that Miah, whose last known address was in the Bronx, was arrested and charged with forcible touching. He was released the following day.

Another woman, Jenn Shulte, 51, told a reporter she was riding the N subway one afternoon in June “with her 11-year-old daughter when they encountered Miah.”

“He had kind of a crazed look in his eye,” she told the Post. “He was saying, ‘I know you like black d–k, I know you’ve never had it this good, you don’t know how big it is, I’ll slide it right in.’”

Shulte did not make a police report, figuring there was nothing the police could do about it.

The newspaper’s report narrates more encounters with the man, including chasing customers at a Burlington Coat Factory, harassing women at an Astoria subway stop, and following a mother with her one-year-old while making foul comments.

The Post also quoted Michael Alcazar, a retired NYPD detective and John Jay College adjunct professor, who blamed bail reform laws for allowing deviants “back out into the wild.”

“It sounds pretty heinous what he’s doing – especially if he’s verbally attacking and physically assaulting women, plus he’s endangering the welfare of minors if a woman has her child,” Alcazar said.

Others feared the man’s behavior could lead to even more serious violent acts.

“With people like this guy, this is where they’re building up to do even worse stuff to people,” the woman identified as Jessica said.

