Florida’s Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd made quite a statement on Friday while announcing the results of a drug trafficking investigation dubbed Operation Capital City Crackdown.

Judd appeared at the press conference wearing a thick gold chain around his neck and a bracelet. When he stepped up to the podium he said, “I got your drip. I got your body. We got your guns. We got your dope.”

The year-long investigation resulted in 32 suspects being arrested, one of whom is an illegal alien. The sheriff said the criminal activity had been plaguing Bartow for several years, and Nathaniel Donald is the kingpin of the crew.

“Of the drug sales that occur, he is the tip of the spear or the head of the snake. He’s not a pharmacist, but those under his command will make sure that you have marijuana, fentanyl, crack cocaine, MDMA, all kinds of pills to include oxycodone, hydrocodone, ketamine,” Judd explained.

The street value of drugs seized during the operation was $150,000, and Judd pointed to the gold chain he was wearing, calling it “$50,000 in drip.”

“I want you to imagine this for a minute. People continue to tell you that drugs are low-level and non-violent,” he said while holding up a handgun.

“They are anything but low-level and non-violent. Where you see $50,000 in drip, where you see, oh, that not-so-dangerous drug of cannabis, you see guns. And you see first-degree murder from overdose. So, I am over it. I am over it when people tell you that drugs are low-level and nonviolent,” Judd explained.

Some suspects in the case were already on probation or pre-trial release.

The sheriff’s office shared an infographic showing the suspects’ photos on Friday, with Donald at the top of the list:

Social media users responded to news of the operation, one person writing, “Very impressive! Good job Sheriff Grady!” while another person said, “Awesome roundup. Great job and great teamwork! Stay safe.”