VIDEO: Husband and Wife Charged When DNA Test Shows Stepfather Impregnated 11-Year-Old

An Oklahoma man is now accused of impregnating his 11-year-old stepdaughter after she gave birth on August 16.

The suspects in the case are 34-year-old Dustin Walker and the girl’s mother, 33-year-old Cherie Walker, of Muskogee, NBC News reported Monday.

The couple was initially arrested and charged with one count of felony child neglect each after the girl gave birth inside their home. At the time, the parents claimed they were unaware of the 11 year old’s pregnancy, and she had not seen a doctor for quite some time.

However, the case took an even darker turn when officials dug deeper and received the results of DNA tests, the outlet said:

The charges were amended Monday after DNA test results revealed that the stepfather was a 99.9% DNA match for the baby’s father, according to the test, which the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office shared with NBC News. Dustin Walker is accused of sexually abusing the girl, who was 11 years old at the time, on or between Jan. 1 to Aug. 16, resulting in her giving birth to his child, court documents show. Her mother, Cherie Walker, was charged with enabling child sexual abuse. Authorities are holding the accused couple inside the Muskogee County jail, per Fox 23. Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson said, “This child is traumatized. She’s been through a horrific ordeal. Not only has somebody gotten her pregnant, but she gave birth at home without medical assistance, and this will be her life for the rest of her life,” per News 9. Hutson noted the pregnancy may have gone unnoticed by outside people because the child was not in school. The outlet said the couple’s bond was set at $100,000. Hutson initially told KFOR the child was “obviously raped” and pointed to the fact that children cannot give consent: When a reporter showed up at the Walker’s home, a neighbor told her there was no one there and offered more information, per NBC News. She said she had called authorities about several children in the home, the family had no running water for the past few years, and there were dogs and cats inside the house. The NBC reporter noted there was trash in the home’s yard, a bungee cord was keeping the door closed, and a window was broken: A woman claiming to be the victim’s grandmother said she did not know any of it was happening. When asked how she believes her granddaughter became pregnant, she said, “She keeps telling us that it was the 12-year-old boy that I used to keep, I babysat.”

The accused couple is also charged with six counts of felony child neglect which covers the other five other children they share together, who are younger than the 11 year old.

Authorities have since removed the children from the home where they discovered they had been living in dog feces and were not wearing any clothes.

Hutson stated, “This is one of the most if not the most serious child sexual abuse and neglect cases I have ever prosecuted.”