Police: Ex-Federal Attorney Spat Mucus on National Guardsmen in D.C.

A former U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) employee caught a felony assault charge last week after allegedly spitting on a pair of National Guardsmen patrolling a train station in Washington, DC.

Scott J. Pichon, a Maryland attorney who was employed with DOT from June 2019 to June 2024, spat saliva and mucus at the uniformed Guardsmen outside of Union Station on Friday afternoon, WUSA9 reported of a statement from Amtrak Police Sergeant Robert Underwood.

During his time in the federal government, which spanned from the latter half of the first Trump administration through nearly the entirety of the Biden administration, Pichon worked as an “equal opportunity specialist” and a special assistant to the administrator of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), according to his LinkedIn profile, which appears to have been deleted.

In his equal opportunity role, Pichon conducted “regulatory oversight to ensure that public transportation is equitable and accessible to all Americans,” according to his bio on the American Public Transportation Association website.

His spit landed on the face of one Guardsman and on the neck of the other, police said in court documents.

The 33-year-old attorney was arrested on a federal warrant Tuesday, charged with forcibly assaulting and making physical contact with the servicemembers, before Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey “released him on his own recognizance without objection from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Pichon will have to return to court on September 16 for his preliminary hearing.

